Wednesday Evening Forecast

Sunny skies continue with rain chances returning this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a mild night tonight under clear skies. Lows will fall into the low to mid 50s inland and near 60 at the coast. Skies will be sunny on Thursday w/highs in 80s w/only a few 70s at the beaches. Winds will be South at 10 mph. The humidity increases Friday with skies remaining mostly sunny. This weekend a cold front will bringing chance of rain Saturday, but those rain chances are looking smaller (40%) than they were a few days ago. Drier air and slightly cooler weather returns on Sunday.

