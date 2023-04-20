Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a mild night tonight under clear skies. Lows will fall into the low to mid 50s inland and near 60 at the coast. Skies will be sunny on Thursday w/highs in 80s w/only a few 70s at the beaches. Winds will be South at 10 mph. The humidity increases Friday with skies remaining mostly sunny. This weekend a cold front will bringing chance of rain Saturday, but those rain chances are looking smaller (40%) than they were a few days ago. Drier air and slightly cooler weather returns on Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

