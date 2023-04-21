Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, April 20th
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
JUCO Baseball
Gulf Coast 6 Tallahassee 12
Pensacola 8 Chipola 4
JUCO Softball
Pensacola 4 Chipola 1
Gulf Coast 0 Northwest Florida 9
High School Baseball
Poplar Springs 8 Malone 9
Laurel Hill 1 Paxton 11
Jay 6 Walton 2
Blountstown 5 Chipley 6
Arnold 12 Mosley 2
Freeport 8 Cottondale 4
Seminole County 3 Sneads
Wakulla 5 Bozeman 0
Rocky Bayou 7 Destin 11
Rutherford 6 Marianna 16
Wewahitchka 10 Malone 7
Altha 3 Liberty 5
High School Softball
South Walton 14 Bay 3
Cottonwood 20 Malone 3
Cottondale 8 Vernon 5
South Walton 22 Bay 10
Wewahitchka 19 Blountstown 6
Liberty 5 FSUHS 10
Bozeman 7 Freeport 4
Emmanuel Christian 0 Bethlehem 23
Rutherford 0 Mosley 10
Pace 4 Niceville 0
Graceville 2 Chipley 4
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.