Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, April 20th

(WJHG)
By Braden Maloy
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

JUCO Baseball

Gulf Coast 6 Tallahassee 12

Pensacola 8 Chipola 4

JUCO Softball

Pensacola 4 Chipola 1

Gulf Coast 0 Northwest Florida 9

High School Baseball

Poplar Springs 8 Malone 9

Laurel Hill 1 Paxton 11

Jay 6 Walton 2

Blountstown 5 Chipley 6

Arnold 12 Mosley 2

Freeport 8 Cottondale 4

Seminole County 3 Sneads

Wakulla 5 Bozeman 0

Rocky Bayou 7 Destin 11

Rutherford 6 Marianna 16

Wewahitchka 10 Malone 7

Altha 3 Liberty 5

High School Softball

South Walton 14 Bay 3

Cottonwood 20 Malone 3

Cottondale 8 Vernon 5

South Walton 22 Bay 10

Wewahitchka 19 Blountstown 6

Liberty 5 FSUHS 10

Bozeman 7 Freeport 4

Emmanuel Christian 0 Bethlehem 23

Rutherford 0 Mosley 10

Pace 4 Niceville 0

Graceville 2 Chipley 4

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

