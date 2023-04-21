Arts Alive- Rutherford Students Practicing their routines for the big day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For anyone who thinks the arts are dead in schools, that’s not the case in our area, they’re very much alive.

Bay District schools students are getting in some last-minute practices for the upcoming arts alive program.

This event is where students and faculty members get the chance to perform for a live audience.

It’s a fundraiser to benefit the bay education foundation.

The show director says this program is a testing ground for students and faculty to perform their style of art.

There is everything from singers, and dancers, to actors and instrumentalists.

News channel seven stopped by Rutherford High School to see what the performers there have up their sleeves.

“We have kids performing anything from Whitney Huston to a jazz band performing we have some kids doing some musical numbers from the Whiz we have dancers from multiple studios performing, you will see a variety of things,” said Sharon Carroll, the Arts Alive Show Director. “The coolest thing is when the audience members arrive they are entertained from the moment they arrive to the time they leave.”

The 12th annual show will take place at the Edgewater Beach Resort conference center in Panama City Beach on May 6th.

There is also a college scholarship that seniors who have been in the program can apply for.

