Carrabelle Riverfront Festival open for the weekend

CARRABELLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce invites you to experience a fun-filled day along the beautiful historic Carrabelle Florida waterfront!

The 32nd Annual Carrabelle Riverfront Festival is a full day of family-friendly activities, live music, unique entertainment, colorful arts & craft vendors, and delicious food vendors on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be plenty of activities for the young and old, along the beautiful historic harbor.

This event is free, pet friendly, and open to the public.

New this year, festival attendees will be thrilled to meet and even compete with the Soccer Collies, a group of talented rescued Border Collies from Floral City, Florida.

The Soccer Collies will provide interactive entertainment for kids of all ages to participate and take on the Soccer Collies in a doggie version of soccer.

Another fun, new addition to the festival is a children’s nautical and coastal-themed costume contest for kids up to age 15.

Kids and teens can dress up in their best nautical or coastal-themed outfit and join the competition for prizes.

Familiar favorites for the kids such as the children’s min-train rides and bouncy house will be back again.

Carrabelle’s very own crazy Fishy Fashion Show by Joan Matey will be returning to the Carrabelle Riverfront Festival with this season’s “Dos and Do Knots” of coastal couture.

Maritime models show off nautical-themed outfits made from found and recycled materials like sea nets, old beach umbrellas, oyster sacks, sails, sponges, and washed-up debris.

A new outfit and character will come marching in to join fan-favorites like the Red Tide She-Devil; Saint George, the Lionfish Slayer; Clamity Jane and Saint Teresa Beach, the nun.

This signature show will delight audiences all of ages and make waves of laughter and fun.

Feet will be tapping to the upbeat favorites from across the decades with talented musicians including Kevin Whoo, Cody Barber, Christy and Jess of the Bog Lilies, and Kevin Andrew and the Rockulla Performers.

Guests will also be delighted by wonderful dance performances of the Tallahassee Community College Dance Company and the Dancing Witches.

The entertainment doesn’t end there, as there will also be fun music by DJ Bernard Simmons throughout the day.

The festival will feature the family-friendly Exhibitor Expo on Avenue B, hosted by the Carrabelle History Museum, with informative exhibits like a WWII military vehicle, the fire-wise cabin, shark jaws, animal skulls, and a display of Florida’s pioneer days.

Visitors can meet animal ambassadors “Doofey”, a brown pelican and “Echo”, a Sulcata tortoise.

In addition, Avenue B will host the Pet & People Cooling Station.

Visitors can browse the over 80 festival vendors, exhibitors, and booths with interesting arts and craft items, delicious food, and local displays as well as explore the local shops, museums, and restaurants for even more choices.

There will be lots of yummy food to choose from like shrimp gumbo, low country boil, conch fritters, alligator kabobs, Indian food, tacos, BBQ, plus festival treats like kettle corn, funnel cakes and shaved ice.

The Carrabelle Riverfront Festival is hosted by the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce and the community of Carrabelle and funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council and through generous donations from community sponsors: Air Con of Wakulla, Anglers Edge Marine, C-Quarters Marina, Centennial Bank, Coastal Cottage Living, and Duke Energy.

For more information, check out www.CarrabelleRiverfrontFestival.com or on Facebook at @carrabelleriverfrontfestival or call the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce at 850-697-2585. Come to Carrabelle and enjoy the festival, explore the local businesses, museums and galleries, and experience the beautiful waterfront.

