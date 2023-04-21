Demand for work in Bay County this season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Summer is fast approaching and local businesses need more workers.

Employers have taken their recruitment to local high schools.

At Mosley High School’s career fair, several businesses were open for students to job shop. Students looking for summer jobs, or long-term careers got to see many employers in one setting.

The Gulf Coast Career-Source Communications Director said, reaching out to the youth, has shown to be a successful strategy.

“They’ve actually got a pretty good work ethic,” Career Source Gulf Coast Becky Samarripa said. “So, a really important strategy right now is reaching out to the youth that is looking towards their future.”

The summer season technically kicks off Memorial Day weekend, but employers are busy now trying to fill those part-time summer jobs.

For more information about local jobs, check out Career Source Gulf Coast.

