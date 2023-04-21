Freedom Friday: Family overcomes together

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Freedom Friday segment on Newschannel 7 at 5:30 p.m. highlights an overcomer of addiction.

This week: meet three!

Besides being related, Miranda, Ashley and Abby say they’ve each struggled with substance abuse.

Now they say sobriety ties them together.

“I remember one night, forever ago when my mom came and picked me up from a jail and my son was in the car with her and just seeing him there and realizing it was just a just shattered my heart,” said Miranda Wilkins.

“Pretty much lost my kids went to jail. Just pretty much had a wakeup call,” added Ashley Noles.

The half-sisters and sisters in law all say a rock bottom moment turned their lives around.

They prayerfully thanked their “Father” for connecting them.

Wilkins and Noles say they have their children actively in their lives.

Abby Hand says it was a different family tie that helped her leave addiction in the dust.

“So, I made a phone call to my sister-in-law, and she said I can get you into a good program at Titus too. I said ‘OK, let’s do it,” Hand said.

“God met me right there and he picked me right back up and put me right back on the path that I was supposed to be on,” Wilkins added.

The trio are in different walks of their sobriety, but together give back.

“I enjoy leading music worship at Caroline Chapel,” Wilkins shared.

They also help at the food pantry and clothes closet at First United Methodist Church’s Trinity Center in Panama City.

Wilkins explains, “We put so much effort in a life of addiction and so much effort in chasing those things. And if you chase God with that same effort and with that same passion, then the possibilities are endless.”

Cathy Byrd is the director of Titus Two Partnership, the 12-step recovery program the three women say they’ve taken part in.

“You have biological family, but you have recovery family too and you can bring other people into that family,” Byrd said.

She describes several resources available for people in the community in need of help with overcoming addiction.

“One of the resources that is available is therapeutic justice courts. Pancare now has some mental health services. There are of course care and as Ashley referred to Doctor Susan Balk and other therapeutic options in town, Life Management, Humble House, Titus Two, Aware, A New Man’s program in Marianna and New Man’s program here in town, Oxford Houses, Celebrate Recovery,” Byrd added.

“I have the trust of my family I have. I mean honesty, self-respect, respect,” Hand exclaimed.

“You are loved and always know that no matter where you’re at, what situation you’re in or how you feel about yourself like you are valuable,” Wilkins added.

“You can do all things through Christ,” Noles said tearfully.

