Friday & the weekend look good despite a rain chance ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar for NWFL with just a few high thin cirrus clouds moving overhead. We’ll gradually see clouds increase, especially into the afternoon and evening, from showers and thunderstorms out to our west. However, we’ll only introduce a light shower chance into the evening. Better rain chances hold off till overnight and into early Saturday morning.

Temperatures are pleasant in the upper 50s inland to low 60s on the coast. Those susceptible to feeling chilly will want a light jacket before 9am. Afterwards, we’ll warm up pleasantly once again today. Highs today reach the upper 70s on the coast to low to mid 80s inland with a more humid feel as a southerly breeze kicks up in the afternoon.

A cold front is moving through the Southeast today and tomorrow. Most of the storms off the front stay to our west today. However, by tonight a few light showers may push in.

The better chance for a moderate to heavy shower will be overnight and into early Saturday morning as the front nears. We’ll expect about a quarter to a half inch of rain for those who catch the scattered shower or isolated thunderstorm.

Most of the rain exits early Saturday morning and skies gradually clear to partly sunny in the afternoon as the front clears the Panhandle to the southeast. So, Saturday midday and afternoon all the way through Sunday look great!

Highs will still be warm near 80 degrees despite the front passing through. What you’ll notice is the downturn in humidity later in the day or evening on Saturday and the low humidity sticks around for a wonderful feel on Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies in the morning turn partly cloudy into the afternoon as clouds increase. Highs today reach the upper 70s on the coast to near 84 inland with a more humid southerly breeze. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances picking up tonight and early Saturday morning before clearing out by lunch on Saturday and for the rest of the weekend.

