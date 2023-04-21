Fundraising underway for Seaside Collegiate High School expansion

SEASIDE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expansion plans are underway for Seacoast Collegiate High School. The goal is to consolidate grades 9-12 at an expanded campus in South Walton at Northwest Florida State College.

The community is coming together to support through fundraising efforts for the Seaside School Foundation.

The foundation’s mission is to raise, invest, and spend funds in support of The Seaside School, Inc. and to use those funds for support.

Nashville recording artist Julia Cole is headlining one fundraiser for the school. She joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team live Friday morning to preview the event.

For more information on the SCHS Expansion Project in partnership with NWFSC, you can attend an upcoming information session. The next session will be Monday, April 24, from 9:30 AM - 11 AM at the Walton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.