Get Your bids in for Bay District School’s Surplus Auction

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ever wanted to own a school bus? Are you in need of half a dozen range top stoves? Want to buy a five set of Timpani drums for your annoying neighbors’ kid? Now is your chance! With good deals on everything from musical instruments to kitchen equipment and vehicle parts, Bay District School’s annual surplus auction is the place to shop.

There are around 160 items for sale at the R.L. Warehouse in Panama City waiting to be sold. The online auction is taking bids on all items until Monday at 3:00 p.m. From there, winners can schedule an appointment to pick up their items.

Shop the online auction here at Public Surplus. All sales will be final and sold on an as is basis.

This auction is open to the public and is being held to dispose of surplus property that the School Board has determined to be unsuited for school use or beyond economical repair.

For more information, contact the Property Records Department at 850-767-4572 or 850-767-4574.

