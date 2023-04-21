Get Your bids in for Bay District School’s Surplus Auction

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ever wanted to own a school bus? Are you in need of half a dozen range top stoves? Want to buy a five set of Timpani drums for your annoying neighbors’ kid? Now is your chance! With good deals on everything from musical instruments to kitchen equipment and vehicle parts, Bay District School’s annual surplus auction is the place to shop.

There are around 160 items for sale at the R.L. Warehouse in Panama City waiting to be sold. The online auction is taking bids on all items until Monday at 3:00 p.m. From there, winners can schedule an appointment to pick up their items.

Shop the online auction here at Public Surplus. All sales will be final and sold on an as is basis.

This auction is open to the public and is being held to dispose of surplus property that the School Board has determined to be unsuited for school use or beyond economical repair.

For more information, contact the Property Records Department at 850-767-4572 or 850-767-4574.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Panama City Police.
Police looking for missing teen
Mexico beach
What the future holds for Mexico Beach
During the stop, stolen property was found in Adan’s car, and he allegedly admitted to the...
Man arrested for grand theft
Cocaine charges have been dropped against the wife of a prominent Lynn Haven business owner.
Charges dropped against wife of prominent Lynn Haven business owner
Officials say when the vehicle was searched, drugs and paraphernalia were found.
Man arrested on various drug charges

Latest News

Bay District Schools are auctioning off a wide range of items located at the R.L. Young...
Get Your Bids in for Bay District School's Surplus Auction
Bay District Schools are auctioning off a wide range of items located at the R.L. Young...
Get Your Bids in for Bay District School's Surplus Auction
This week's Golden Apple Award winner leads her students to success and has the metals to prove...
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
This week's Golden Apple Award winner leads her students to success and has the metals to prove...
This week's Golden Apple Award Winner is Jill Bailey