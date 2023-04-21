Glenwood Youth Football Heading to Nationals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For much of the country, outside of college spring games, football is regulated to the fall and winter months of the year, except in places like Glenwood, where they’re looking to play the best competition year round.

“It’s given us the opportunity to let out kids play year round football such as teams in do in Tampa, Miami, Jacksonville. They go to national tournaments and they participate in postseason tournaments and that’s where we’re trying to get here at Glenwood”, Robert Stuart, President of the Glenwood Rattlers Youth Association, said.

“Just the fact that we are in the final four and going to Orlando next weekend and play against some of the best teams in the state. Is just really cool”, said Griffin Mims, a lineman for the 10U team.

A trip to Orlando with your best friends to play football, that is just really cool, or as some players from 8U team put it...

“Uh fun, very good, very very good”, said 8U running back Caleb Green and Avonte Mills.

Now, it’s not like the Rattlers have been doing this for a while and have progressed into being one of the best, the success has come pretty quick.

“It’s our first year doing it and here we are gunning for a state title”, said Mills.

Coach Stuart added, “I’m not going to say we didn’t expect it but the fact that we did it is a huge accomplishment for our kids.”

Adding another season was not for the sole purpose of trophy chasing, Coach Stuart just wants to provide the best experiences and opportunities for his boys.

“The fact that we’re trying to take this, not trying, we are taking this Glenwood to another level. We think our kids are bigger than that, they deserve more, the deserve to go out here and play some of the best in the state and play some of the best in the country.”

But even though they’re playing the best of the best, the game plan remains as simple as can be

“What’s the game plan? To win”, said 10U quarterback Neko McClain.

And hopefully, for the Rattlers, it’s just as easy said as it is done.

