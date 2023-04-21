Hudson Rowan Talks About Dealing with Season Ending Injury

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mosley senior pitcher Hudson Rowan, is currently working to overcome a pretty serious injury suffered this past Saturday on the diamond.

Rowan, the ace of that Mosley staff, and a Florida State signee tore the ACL in his right knee while running the bases in a game against Bay, on senior day no less.

So that ending Hudson’s senior season, a tough blow for any athlete. Here’s the plan from the medical side of things for Hudson.

“Yeah, so next Friday surgery in Tallahassee. From then, since I tore my meniscus as well, it’s going to be non-weight bearing on my right leg for three weeks. And then I’ll start my rehab. I think it’s a six-month recovery process. At the max, twelve months. It’s upsetting, obviously, for many reasons. But you can’t do anything about it, you can’t sit there and dwell on it. The only thing you can do is to get up and keep on going, and that’s what I’ve done”, Rowan said.

FSU has already told Hudson his scholarship is good, and he’ll report there in June. Hence the decision to have the surgery and work the rehab in Tally. But in talking with Rowan, he seems to be dealing with the whole situation rather well.

“Mentally I’m a strong believer in God. So I’m going to be reading the Bible a lot, staying in tune with him like I do a lot. Right now I’ve got to rely on him more, a little more than usual. Family, a big family guy. Friends, and just staying involved in the team as well. That’s one of the biggest ones, just staying positive no matter what. There’s going to be bad days and there’s going to be good days. I’ve just got to remember to stay up no matter what! Just keep on smiling. It stinks but like I said you can’t do anything about it. And that’s the way our whole family kind of works too. We’ve had some downs in our life. And you can’t do anything about it. But just get back up and keep on going. So you’re either going to sink or you’re going to swim. And we’re swimming!”

As he indicated, Hudson will remain a part of the team to the extent he can, in the dugout, at practice. And perhaps lead by his example.

