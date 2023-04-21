Local couple blazing their way through Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dancing, juggling, and fire-spinning all come together in the world of Flow Arts.

“It’s whenever you pick up props and you dance with them, you move them around your body,” Caitlin Roark, fire performer and owner of Ignis Entertainment, said. “You just keep the momentum going with that prop, and then light it on fire.”

A fire that sparked a passion Caitlin and her husband Joseph have shared for years.

“She helped me get out there and be able to move without worrying if someone thinks I’m silly,” Joseph Roark, fire performer and owner of Ignis Entertainment, said. “Not worry what other people think. That in itself really helps inspire people.”

Inspiration has led them both on a new journey by starting Ignis Entertainment.

“We are a fire performance agency,” Caitlin said. “We like to show up at events and we perform for whoever wants to watch. We can do parties, show up to dates, beach bonfires.”

Caitlin and Joseph are both insured fire performers with their own specialty.

“I’m going to be spinning my fire hoop and Joe has his fire poi,” Caitlin said.

The fire hoop is a hula hoop on fire. And the fire poi is an object used for fire manipulation.

The love for Flow Arts goes beyond the performances for Caitlin and Joseph.

“For some people it’s just a form of meditation,” Caitlin said. “You kind of get lost in the flow.”

They said the flow takes you to another world.

“When you feel like you’re drifting in your thoughts and you feel like you can’t get anything done, or the anxious thoughts or the worrying is coming up,” Joseph said. “You can pick these up and draw patterns in the air. It really just helps you center yourself in whatever you’re doing.”

It’s an art form they hope to share with the community.

“I like to have fun with it,” Caitlin said. “I love to have people also have fun with it and enjoy it and spark interest.”

“It’s everything,” Joseph said. “To find so much love and passion in something and then to be able to show it to people and see the look on kids’ faces. It just feels good.”

A feeling or a performance on fire all in day’s work.

