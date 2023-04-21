Nashville musician Julia Cole performing at Sand and Starlight Supper Club

SEASIDE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ready for a night under the stars in Seaside, as the community comes together to support the Seaside School Foundation.

The foundation’s mission is to raise, invest, and spend funds in support of The Seaside School, Inc. and to use those funds for support.

The community can help with its mission by attending the Sand and Starlight Supper Club. It will feature a cocktail hour, a three-course dinner prepared by Bud & Alley’s, and live music.

The event is Friday, April 21st, with cocktails being served starting at 5:30 p.m.

Nashville recording artist Julia Cole will be headlining the fundraiser. She also joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team live Friday morning to preview the event.

Watch the videos attached to this article to hear original songs from Julia.

You can learn more about the event here.

