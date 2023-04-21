New state laws generated rise in school book bans, advocacy group says

FILE - School libraries have been under more scrutiny this year.
FILE - School libraries have been under more scrutiny this year.(Source: CNN/KPTV/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Book bans are on the rise as the public school year draws to a close, and one report says nearly a third of them are a direct result of new, restrictive state laws.

PEN America, a literary and free expression advocacy organization, wrote Thursday that 874 titles were banned in the second half of 2022.

The most bans are in five states: Texas, Florida, Missouri, Utah and South Carolina.

The most targeted books addressed ideas of self-discovery, racism and gender identity.

Some politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, dismiss the increase as a hoax, but the PEN America CEO argues that constituents are not fooled.

The report also acknowledges that the closing of entire school libraries indicates that the true scale of book censorship could be even worse than it appears.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Panama City Police.
Police looking for missing teen
Mexico beach
What the future holds for Mexico Beach
During the stop, stolen property was found in Adan’s car, and he allegedly admitted to the...
Man arrested for grand theft
Cocaine charges have been dropped against the wife of a prominent Lynn Haven business owner.
Charges dropped against wife of prominent Lynn Haven business owner
Officials say when the vehicle was searched, drugs and paraphernalia were found.
Man arrested on various drug charges

Latest News

FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Elon Musk’s Twitter drops government-funded media labels
NewsChannel 7's Allison Baker talks with FPL to find out how you can lower your utility bill.
Tips on lowering your utility bill
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin will be dismissed
Julia Cole performing at Sand and Starlight Supper Club.
Nashville musician Julia Cole performing at Sand and Starlight Supper Club