Pedestrian injured after crash

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after a car accident in Okaloosa County.

On Friday morning, Florida Highway Patrol says a black Honda Civic was traveling east in the inside lane on U.S. Highway 98, west of East Timberlake Drive.

Meanwhile, troopers say a male pedestrian was east of the Honda Civic on the south shoulder of the roadway.

FHP reports a line of cars in the right lane came to a slow down as the pedestrian began to run north across the eastbound lanes of 98.

At some point, a car in front of the Honda Civic attempted to swerve to avoid the pedestrian. Despite attempting to avoid him, the Honda driver hit the pedestrian.

Both the male and the driver came to stop in the median east of the collision.

Troopers report the pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and cited for failure to yield to traffic on the roadway.

