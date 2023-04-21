Prisoner mistakenly released, able to walk out of jail with cellmate’s belongings

Washington state authorities say they are looking for a convict who was accidentally released from prison. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - A sheriff’s office in Washington is looking for a prisoner who was released by mistake earlier this week.

KPTV reports that inmate Brian Francisco Roman, 26, escaped prison on Monday after impersonating a cellmate who was scheduled to be released.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, a corrections officer went to get an inmate scheduled for release and found everyone in the cell asleep.

When the officer called for the inmate, Roman claimed to be the prisoner being released.

Authorities said Roman received the other inmate’s property upon being discharged that included clothing, keys and a wallet that contained identification and a debit card.

Roman’s mistaken release was noticed when corrections officers were questioned by the prisoner who was scheduled to be let out.

The sheriff’s office said Roman was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a black shirt, gray sweatpants and brown slippers.

An arrest warrant has since been issued for the 26-year-old. He is facing charges of escape, forgery, and theft.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mexico beach
What the future holds for Mexico Beach
Anyone with information is asked to call Panama City Police.
Police looking for missing teen
Officials say Austin was also accused of threatening one of the victims by pointing a gun at...
Man arrested on multiple charges against minors
When investigators searched Taylor’s car, meth and marijuana was allegedly found, as well as...
Police pursuit ends in drug arrest
When BCSO demanded Milton get out of the car, he allegedly refused and wouldn’t let the female...
Man hits deputy vehicles, charged with drug trafficking

Latest News

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants federal investigation after man’s death in bedbug-infested cell
Boy asks for donations for his birthday
Local jobs in Bay County
Search continues for GCSC President
A nameplate is displayed outside the legislative office of Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain...
Tennessee Republican lawmaker resigns after ethics violation