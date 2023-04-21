Search continues for new GCSC president

Gulf Coast State College is continuing its search for a new president. The previous president retired last spring.
By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The interim president tells us around 100 people have applied for the position.

The Presidential Search Committee will pick 10 to 12 semi-finalists to interview. From there 4 to 6 finalists will be chosen. The finalist will be invited to campus and the GCSC Board of Trustees will decide who will fill the position.

The search committee is looking for certain qualities in this candidate.

“Being able to articulate a vision, strategic planning, budget experience, running a college,” Cheryl Flax-Hyman, the interim president said.

There is a soft closing of applications Friday, April 21st. The search committee says it will not actually be closed until they have a candidate. They hope to have the new president start in the next academic year which is in August.

Myers McRae is the college’s search firm. If you’d like to apply, contact the law firm.

