Shipwreck Island unveils new area

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking to cool off this summer, get ready!

A local water park is opening next week with some new additions.

Shipwreck Island will open their doors to the public on April 29 and unveil its newest addition, Splash Cove. The water park will be fully staffed with over 150 lifeguards on payroll.

Park officials are excited for opening day to display the new area of the park.

“It’s got 10 slides and a bunch of cool features for the kids,” said Aquatics Director Wil Spivey. “Over here near Tadpole Hole and the wave pool. Off to the side, we have a brand-new area, Splash Cove. All the little ones that enjoyed the tadpole area and families, they will really get a lot out of that corner of the park that’s going to be opening up.”

Shipwreck Island will be selling season passes tomorrow only at their front gate from 9am-4pm. A buddy pass and Splash Cash are also included with the season pass purchase.

