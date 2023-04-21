Teen asking for donations for his birthday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most teens ask for an iPhone or gaming system for their birthday. But for one soon-to-be 15-year-old in Bay County, those items aren’t even on his list. Instead, he is focusing on giving back.

This tradition of not asking for presents started a few years ago.

“Me and my mom would help out at the Humane Society. It was close to my birthday and people kept asking me ‘What do you want for your birthday?’ I didn’t feel like I wanted anything so I just asked people who would give me gifts for donations instead, for the shelter for food and supplies and stuff,” Logan Hedricks, said.

This tradition of birthday donations has continued and Logan doesn’t have plans to stop it.

“It means a great deal to me because I love helping out animals in need. It makes me feel like I am making a difference because I am only one person and there are a lot of animals out there,” Logan said.

Each year Logan finds a different organization in need. With his 15th birthday right around the corner, he has selected two organizations to help out this year.

“Mew Tew Cat Rescue and BFF animal rescue. The reason I chose them is because last year I donated to two other shelters and they personally recommended them to me.I met them and I really liked them and liked what they had to say and so I chose them,” Logan said.

Logan says he is planning to start a non-profit and continue to give back to the community.

“I hope to continue doing this throughout the years when I am older eventually have my own rescue and still help out other rescues,” Logan said.

Logan will be accepting donations till the end of April. He also has two donation jars at Dogs and Drinks and at Pet Supplies Plus in Panama City.

If you would like to drop off donations you can reach out to his mom Ashlee Hedricks on Facebook or Instagram. Logan also has an Amazon wishlist.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.