This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...

Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple winner is Jill Bailey.

“Oh, I don’t know. I’m like taken back. I’m just surprised,” said Mrs. Bailey.

The Surfside Middle 7th grade math teacher is not a newbie when it comes to winning awards.

She’s actually a two-time Golden Apple Award winning teacher.

Her team placed first in math counts five times and second twice.

Mrs. Bailey has countless metals that students have donated to her classroom from math competitions.

She’s practically the Michael Jordan of math class. So, what’s been her recipe for success?

“Math is one of those subjects that is so hard for students. Often times it’s just practice, practice, practice, and confidence. So when they continue to practice and get more confident, they can excel in it like everything else,” said Mrs. Bailey.

She said she credits her success to her students.

“I am so blessed to have the most wonderful students. They are passionate and caring. They really are kind to each other and do a good job both in the classroom and outside of it,” said Mrs. Bailey.

Congratulations Mrs. Bailey on being this week’s Golden Apple teacher of the week!

