Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a clear and quiet night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 50s inland with low 60s at the coast. Winds will be Light & Variable. On Friday skies will start sunny with clouds increasing late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s (coast) and mid 80s (inland). Winds will be E/SE at 5-15 mph. A cold front will bring a chance of storms Friday overnight into early Saturday morning. Rain chances will will be 40-60%. The clouds will exit and we should see sunny skies and slightly less humid air Saturday into Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday.

