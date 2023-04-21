U.S. Marshals searching for Oklahoma aggravated stalking suspect in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Marshal’s Office is searching for Jordan Ragland, from Muscogee, Oklahoma, in Panama City Beach.

They say he’s wanted for aggravated stalking.

Due to the ongoing search, they say they can’t give further details on which part of the city they are searching.

If you see Ragland, or know have any information, call Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

