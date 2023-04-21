U.S. Marshals searching for stalking suspect in Panama City Beach

They say he’s wanted for aggravated stalking.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Marshal’s Office is searching for Jordan Ragland, from Muskogee, Oklahoma, in Panama City Beach.

They say he’s wanted for aggravated stalking.

Due to the ongoing search, they say they can’t give further details on which part of the city they are searching.

If you see Ragland, or know have any information, call Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

