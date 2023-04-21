Vow renewal ceremony returning to Mexico Beach

By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In 2015, Mexico Beach started a tradition of having couples come to the beach to renew their vows to one another.

But the unforgettable tradition of redoing saying ‘I Do’ had to be put on pause for several years, until now.

“We are bringing back our Unforgettable Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony. We have had it in the past, back in 2015 is when it started up to 2018. Then sadly after 2018 because of the hurricane, the event did go away. Then we strived to bring it back in 2020 but then the pandemic hit. So we had to sadly postpone that one and now we are back able to have not only a venue to bring it back but also the interest is there for us to bring back this wonderful ceremony,” Kimberly Shoaf with the Mexico Beach Community Development Council, said.

Interest in the ceremony has even grown since the last one took place in 2018, according to Shoaf. More than 90 couples have registered this year.

“...Which is a wonderful show of support for this event. Back in 2018, we had 46 couples that participated in the event. So to have over double register RSVPing stating that they want to come and participate is just a great feeling to have. This event is such a unique event and everybody loves everybody, well you are supposed to anyways and you love hopefully your spouse. So what better way to show your love for your spouse than to say your vows again on the beach at Mexico Beach,” Shoaf said.

For those married couples attending, officials ask that you arrive at Sunset Park before 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22nd. The ceremony will start at 4:30 p.m. on the beach.

“We will have a very simple yet beautiful vow renewal ceremony on the beach and then afterward we invite all those couples to come back up to Sunset Park Pavilion to enjoy a cupcake and a glass of bubbles,” Shoaf said.

If you didn’t register ahead of time, you can still show up on Saturday.

“Come a little early so that we can gather your information and get you signed up. It is a complementary event. There is no proof necessarily needed as far as we do not need to see your driver’s license or your proof of marriage. This is not a marrying ceremony, so nobody is going to get married at this event, so don’t expect that. Just come out and get registered and sign up if you want to. Please arrive a little early we would like everyone to be there around 4 o’clock with the ceremony getting started around 4:30 for sure,” Shoaf said.

If you aren’t able to attend this weekend, there is always next year. Shoaf says they hope to have this event every April.

