World’s Greatest Baby Shower Easing the financial burden for some local parents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While babies bring so much joy to a family, they don’t come cheap.

Especially these days with inflation driving prices on everything up.

“Very expensive me and my husband planned her, me and my husband like to plan but even with planning it is very expensive,” said Josephina Sarfa, an expectant mom.

“Baby needs a lot of things and they outgrow everything really quickly. Wipes, diapers, nothing really lasts for a long time,” said Sarfa.

She joined hundreds of other locals at the World’s Greatest Baby Shower Thursday to get a little help to ease that financial burden.

The Healthy Start Coalition throws the giant shower every year, complete with gift bags and grand prizes with gift cards.

“You can buy a crib or a car seat which is really expensive. Or simply wipes and diapers which adds up,” said Sarfa.

Sharon Trainor with the Healthy Start Coalition said their goal is to start new families off on the right foot.

“Diapers are highly expensive, and everything is just going up. We try to help them cut corners and be educated on their spending as well so it’s anything just to help those moms,” said Trainor.

Around 40 vendors offered resources to help moms and dads take care of their new bundle of joy.

“Any service that it takes to have a healthy safe pregnancy. Anything from breastfeeding to car seat safety and installation which everyone has trouble with that and safe sleep,” said Trainor.

For Healthy Start it’s a way to ensure the family is ready to take this step.

“You have to take a driver’s test for a license you don’t have to have anything to have a baby,” said Trainor.

For more information, you can check out the Healthy Start website at www.healthystartorange.com or call (850) 872-4130.

