OCSO: Multiple suspects arrested in “Operation April Fools”

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and in an effort to protect children from harm, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies report they have taken multiple potential child abusers into custody with “Operation April Fools.”

In a release, OCSO officials stated their Special Investigations Section conducted the undercover operation, targeting adults looking to meet minors online for sexual encounters. They said it is part of an ongoing effort to protect children from those who wish to do them harm.

Investigators said seven suspects have been arrested during the operation. We’re told each suspect had traveled to meet up with who they thought was a minor but was actually OCSO deputies waiting to take them into custody.

Okaloosa County authorities said the suspects, Thomas Cole, Dominic Boddie, Shane Donaldson, Joshua Rouege, David Lanier, Jose Nolasco-Benitez and Jeffrey Pakusch, are all charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex, use of a computer to solicit a minor for sex, and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony. Donaldson reportedly faces an additional charge of promoting sexual performance by a child.

Deputies said in addition to these arrests, investigators seized a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado truck during the operation.

