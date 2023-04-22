OCSO: Multiple suspects arrested in “Operation April Fools”

In a release, OCSO officials stated their Special Investigations Section conducted the...
In a release, OCSO officials stated their Special Investigations Section conducted the undercover operation, targeting adults looking to meet minors online for sexual encounters.(OCSO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and in an effort to protect children from harm, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies report they have taken multiple potential child abusers into custody with “Operation April Fools.”

In a release, OCSO officials stated their Special Investigations Section conducted the undercover operation, targeting adults looking to meet minors online for sexual encounters. They said it is part of an ongoing effort to protect children from those who wish to do them harm.

Investigators said seven suspects have been arrested during the operation. We’re told each suspect had traveled to meet up with who they thought was a minor but was actually OCSO deputies waiting to take them into custody.

Okaloosa County authorities said the suspects, Thomas Cole, Dominic Boddie, Shane Donaldson, Joshua Rouege, David Lanier, Jose Nolasco-Benitez and Jeffrey Pakusch, are all charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex, use of a computer to solicit a minor for sex, and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony. Donaldson reportedly faces an additional charge of promoting sexual performance by a child.

Deputies said in addition to these arrests, investigators seized a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado truck during the operation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say he’s wanted for aggravated stalking.
U.S. Marshals searching for stalking suspect in Panama City Beach
Deputies say they spoke to Dowling, and a K-9 deployed on scene allegedly alerted them to the...
Seemingly abandoned vehicle found, ends in meth arrest
Bay District Schools are auctioning off a wide range of items located at the R.L. Young...
Get your bids in for Bay District School’s Surplus Auction
Mexico beach
What the future holds for Mexico Beach
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores

Latest News

The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center held its annual Walk in My Shoes event Friday.
Walk In My Shoes event Returns
The community came together Friday to support survivors of child abuse and sexual assault.
Walk in My Shoes Event
Mosley wins at Bozeman Friday
Mosley gets coach Howard back, wins big at Bozeman
Panama City’s Naval base research facility groundbreaking