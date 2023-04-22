Panama City’s Naval base research facility groundbreaking

Congressman Neal Dunn alongside Commanding Officers, breaking ground in the new Innovation and prototyping building.(wjhg)
By Talor Maree
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In 2018, Hurricane Michael damaged a lot of workspace at the naval warfare center at NSA Panama City.

Now, the Littoral Innovation and Prototyping Center will take the place of those buildings.

Congressman Neal Dunn served as a guest speaker and praised the talent and efforts of the engineers behind the 54-thousand-square-foot building.

“They could see the future of what they were going to build,” he said. “And we are really starting a beautiful part of it right here, the prototyping and innovation center. They call themselves a center of excellence, but really they’re a center of brilliance.”

Commanding Officer Captain David Back, said the building will be made to withstand possible hurricanes in the future.

“We’ve been able to replace their functions with a new larger building that will be more survivable against future hurricanes (Florida), and will be able to give us a lot of consolidated capability to do what we couldn’t do before.”

The facility will provide high-tech research to enhance special warfare, preventing possible unseen danger.

Congressman Dunn alongside commanding officers broke the ground’s surface with gold-plated shovels, honoring what will leave a lasting impact on the local community and beyond.

