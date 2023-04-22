Saturday Evening Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast 4/22/23
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday!

It’s been a fantastic day throughout Northwest Florida, and a similarly great day is coming tomorrow.

But first, a cool evening is on the way. Today’s cold front will continue to stumble southeastward tonight, with noticeably drier air filtering in behind it due to a cool northeast breeze. With clear skies aloft and sufficiently dry air, temperatures will cool quickly tonight. Lows will fall to the mid-50s at the beaches and into the low-50s further inland, making for a chilly start to Sunday.

Dry air and clear skies will have a reverse effect on our atmosphere for Sunday, with widespread sunshine rapidly digging us out of the 50s and into the middle and upper 70s by lunchtime. By the afternoon, a few high clouds will be present with highs around 80 degrees.

Monday will see cloud coverage return with partly sunny skies and temps in the upper 70s. Dew points rise into Tuesday with an isolated shower possible and partly to mostly cloudy skies. That leads us to heightened rain chances for the second half of the week.

