Walk In My Shoes event Returns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center held its annual Walk in My Shoes event Friday.

The event featured a two-mile full circle walk from the Lauren’s Kids and AshBritt Trauma Therapy Center to the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center in Panama City.

The event supports survivors of child abuse and sexual assault. The trek signifies prevention, advocacy, education, hope and healing.

Tasha Jackson is a Licensed Clinician Social Worker. She says walking is a representation of the journey from a victim to a survivor.

“It’s important for the victims out there that have not disclosed yet to know that there is a community of supporters that believe them, will listen and support them and that it is always ok to tell if you’re being harmed in any way,” said Jackson.

Onelia Tossas was one of the survivors partaking in the event.

“I am a survivor of childhood sexual abuse,” Tossas said. “So I just came out here to help and you know show everybody that it’s ok to tell no matter what happened or when it happened.”

The event ended with a private ceremony for survivors. Organizers say the Walk in My Shoes event began in 2011.

