Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Friday folks! We made it to the weekend!

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies fill in along an approaching frontal boundary, with a low - but certainly nonzero - chance for rainfall. Watch for isolated to scattered showers to move through the Panhandle overnight, with activity waning quickly for most around sunrise. Over the past few days, the forecast has trended toward the drier side. Between mid-level dry air, a decrease in upper-level support, and the night-time arrival of this system - which greatly decreases surface-based instability - we will struggle to muster any kind of organized shower activity. As a result, many will stay dry overnight, and those who do catch a passing shower will receive less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall. Outside of the rain discussion, overnight lows will only fall into the lower and middle 60s.

The weekend itself is looking nearly picture-perfect. A fairly dry frontal passage will allow temperatures on Saturday and Sunday to remain around the 80-degree mark. Winds will shift behind the front, though, with north winds at around 10 mph settling in by the afternoon hours. This will usher in dry air once again with dew points in the 40s by the late afternoon, which will create a very pleasant feel outside (think about how Monday or Tuesday felt earlier this week... more of that on the way!). A few passing clouds continue on both days with overnight lows Saturday night into Sunday falling back into the 50s as a result of dry air and clear skies.

Monday will remain sunny with dew points back into the 50s and high temps staying steady at around 80. Lows on Monday morning will sit in the mid-50s.

Heading into the middle of the week, a broad upper-level trough will be the crux of a wetter pattern for the Panhandle. Dew point temperatures will rebound into the 60s Tuesday afternoon with sufficient moisture for scattered showers by the late afternoon. Heading into Wednesday, more widespread shower activity with a few rumbles of thunder appears likely, with a chance for a strong to severe thunderstorm or two.

Briefly-drier weather settles in for Thursday, with a stationary front allowing for another round of rainfall on Friday ahead of potentially cooler weather next weekend.

