Earth Day market at Oaks by the Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Earth Day is a time to celebrate our planet for providing us with what we need to survive. It is recognized every year on April 22.

Oaks by the Bay Park held a celebration of its own during an all-natural market Saturday. City officials in attendance said it provides an opportunity to support local, eco-friendly businesses, as well as recognize the nature around us.

“There’s different plants, animals, birds, and things that are native to our community and people don’t realize exactly what they do or how they affect our community,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said.

He also shared his thoughts on the importance of teaching kids about Earth Day.

Ansley Guthrie, 7, says she loves the day because plants provide lots of healthy foods to eat.

“Some, you can like, grow your food, and you can eat them,” Guthrie said.

Guthrie helped her mom behind their vendor where visitors could get their hands dirty and make their own plants to take home.

Other handmade products were sold at the park including wood art and local jams.

Budnicki said the celebration of Earth should be acknowledged more than once a year.

“We just want to make sure that there is an awareness,” he said. “That it’s not just once a year; that maybe the next time you drive by the park you go, ‘yeah, that’s where I went to Earth Day. That’s where I saw a particular plant or weed that does this or that.’”

The goal: Acknowledging what plays key roles in keeping our planet healthy, and livable.

