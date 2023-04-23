FHP: Searching for car and driver after hitting, killing pedestrian

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on the lookout for a driver and vehicle after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Jackson County early Sunday morning.

Troopers report the car was driving south on River Road, about a half mile south of Gail Road, at around 12:20 a.m. They said a person was near the center line of the road, and the car hit the pedestrian.

Authorities said the pedestrian was killed.

We’re told the car kept driving, leaving the scene of the crash.

The car is described as a small or midsize SUV, possibly maroon or red GMC Envoy.

If you have any information, please dial *FHP (*347) or call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

