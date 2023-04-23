One dead after boating accident in Jackson County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man is dead and a child is being checked for injuries after a boating accident in Jackson County, according to Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission officials.

Authorities said they received a report about a single vessel boating accident on the Chattahoochee River near Parramore Landing on Saturday.

They said, for reasons unknown at this time, the boat began taking on water. We’re told there was a 53-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy on board.

Officials report a witness nearby was able to pull the boy to safety, but they said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

FWC officials and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, and the boy was reportedly transferred to the hospital to be checked for injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation.

