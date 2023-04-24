Annual Parrot Head Rendezvous event attracts 600+ people

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People from all over the U.S. flocked to Panama City Beach for an important cause this weekend.

The annual Parrot Head Rendezvous event wrapped up Sunday afternoon at Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant.

It was a chance for folks to “party with a purpose.”

Guests could buy a weekend pass for $110 or a day pass for 60 bucks.

Activities ranged from listening to Trop-Rock Bands to participating in auctions and raffles.

The money raised from the event goes toward the Gulf Coast School for Autism.

“What we realized last year is how many people are touched by autism,” Parrot Head Rendezvous Chairman Jeff Brewer said. “You don’t realize it. It might be your cousin, or your niece, or someone like that. You don’t realize how many are touched with autism these days. So, it’s a very worthy charity.”

It wasn’t Sharky’s first rodeo hosting the charity event.

NewsChannel 7 was told the restaurant has hosted it for more than five years.

Management said it’s all about giving back to the community.

“We love it when we can do it with the Parrot Heads,” Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant Manager Christopher Todd said. “It has so much world-wide potential to bring more people and more eyes here to Panama City [Beach.] That, in turn, brings more charity to the event that they have which was autism this year.”

Brewer said more than 600 people came to the event this year. Last year’s event rung in more than $90,000.

We’re still waiting on the total earnings for 2023.

