Annual Parrot Head Rendezvous event attracts 600+ people

By Victoria Scott
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People from all over the U.S. flocked to Panama City Beach for an important cause this weekend.

The annual Parrot Head Rendezvous event wrapped up Sunday afternoon at Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant.

It was a chance for folks to “party with a purpose.”

Guests could buy a weekend pass for $110 or a day pass for 60 bucks.

Activities ranged from listening to Trop-Rock Bands to participating in auctions and raffles.

The money raised from the event goes toward the Gulf Coast School for Autism.

“What we realized last year is how many people are touched by autism,” Parrot Head Rendezvous Chairman Jeff Brewer said. “You don’t realize it. It might be your cousin, or your niece, or someone like that. You don’t realize how many are touched with autism these days. So, it’s a very worthy charity.”

It wasn’t Sharky’s first rodeo hosting the charity event.

NewsChannel 7 was told the restaurant has hosted it for more than five years.

Management said it’s all about giving back to the community.

“We love it when we can do it with the Parrot Heads,” Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant Manager Christopher Todd said. “It has so much world-wide potential to bring more people and more eyes here to Panama City [Beach.] That, in turn, brings more charity to the event that they have which was autism this year.”

Brewer said more than 600 people came to the event this year. Last year’s event rung in more than $90,000.

We’re still waiting on the total earnings for 2023.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they spoke to Dowling, and a K-9 deployed on scene allegedly alerted them to the...
Seemingly abandoned vehicle found, ends in meth arrest
They say he’s wanted for aggravated stalking.
U.S. Marshals searching for stalking suspect in Panama City Beach
In a release, OCSO officials stated their Special Investigations Section conducted the...
OCSO: Multiple suspects arrested in “Operation April Fools”
Authorities said they received a report about a single vessel boating accident on the...
One dead after boating accident in Jackson County
Bay District Schools are auctioning off a wide range of items located at the R.L. Young...
Get your bids in for Bay District School’s Surplus Auction

Latest News

GYMNASTS
GYMNASTS
The American Automobile Association reports the national average cost for a gallon of gas, is...
Gassing up at the pump as gas prices continue to rise
The annual Parrothead Rendezvous event took place this weekend at Sharky's beachfront restaurant.
Event bringing in people for a good time and a good cause
Sunday Evening Forecast 4/23
More clouds Monday, rain later this week