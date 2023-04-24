Clouds give way to some sunshine later today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a thick deck of clouds overhead to start the morning. We’ll see the clouds stick with us through much of the morning. However, they’ll start to thin out more as the afternoon unfolds. While it’ll look gray out for much of the day, we don’t have any rain concerns.

Temperatures are pleasantly cool out the door. We’re starting the day in the low 60s. Only those susceptible to feeling chilly will want the light jacket to start the day. With the lack of sun early on, we’ll keep it in the 60s for the morning commute.

The clouds are in place from an old front overhead and a cluster of storms out over the Gulf. As both features slide east today, we’ll see our skies gradually opening up to some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs today warm into the upper 70s.

The front never really leaves the Northern Gulf Coast over the next several days. We’ll see a partly sunny sky on Tuesday with a small chance for a stray little shower away from the coast in the afternoon.

The front gets repurposed into a warm front on Wednesday and, with a little more moisture to work with, we’ll have a slightly better chance for a few afternoon scattered showers or thunderstorms. Once again, you’ll find them away from the coast.

Eventually another low develops off this front and moves through with a likely batch of rain for Thursday. Skies will gradually clear out after a few light morning showers on Friday. And as of now, the weekend is looking pretty good!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies turn partly sunny by the mid to late afternoon. Highs today top out in the upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances on the rise into the midweek, culminating on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.