Gassing up at the pump as gas prices continue to rise

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gassing up at the pump is becoming pricier.

“This is the most I’ve paid to get gas in quite some time,” said Bradon Lovering, a driver.

More money going into the fuel tank and it is forcing many local drivers to some make changes.

“I had to sell my tundra because I go on trips all the time, and it was using 500 dollars a trip versus my F-150 using 300 a trip. Which is a little upsetting,” said local driver Dayton Shirley.

The American Automobile Association reports the national average cost for a gallon of gas, is $3.66. Florida’s average is $3.71.

Drivers say as the prices goes up their frustrations go up too.

“When I started driving it was 19 cents a gallon, paying what it is today it is insane and, in my opinion, there is no excuse why it is that high,” said Gerald Koepp, a driver.

As gas prices continue to rise it is putting a dent in people’s wallets however some say they just have to bite the bullet and pay the price at the pump.

“You have to suck it up and pay the price you can’t do anything different,” said Lovering.

“If you don’t pay it you don’t go anywhere and if you don’t go anywhere, you get nothing accomplished so at the moment that’s what you got to do,” said Koepp.

At the beginning of the month, The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said they would be cutting oil production.

With less oil for gas, the higher the prices, for now all drivers can do is hope the price goes down soon.

“Hopefully we can get it under control but summer coming up it seems like it’s getting worse,” said Lovering.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.