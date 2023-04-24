Habitat for Humanity site burglarized

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are investigating after the theft of a Habitat for Humanity build site.

On Saturday, Jackson County deputies were called to an address in Cottondale, where a burglary had been reported.

Officials say when they arrived on scene, they not only found it was a Habitat for Humanity site, but that a battery charger had been stolen, as well as several retractable razor knives, 200 feet of interior electrical wire was cut, totaling about $2,000 in damage.

JCSO says there are no suspects at this time.

If you have any question about this theft and vandalism, you can call Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624, or Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

