Habitat for Humanity site burglarized

Officials say when they arrived on scene, they not only found it was a Habitat for Humanity...
Officials say when they arrived on scene, they not only found it was a Habitat for Humanity site, but that a battery charger had been stolen, as well as several retractable razor knives, 200 feet of interior electrical wire was cut, totaling about $2,000 in damage.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are investigating after the theft of a Habitat for Humanity build site.

On Saturday, Jackson County deputies were called to an address in Cottondale, where a burglary had been reported.

Officials say when they arrived on scene, they not only found it was a Habitat for Humanity site, but that a battery charger had been stolen, as well as several retractable razor knives, 200 feet of interior electrical wire was cut, totaling about $2,000 in damage.

JCSO says there are no suspects at this time.

If you have any question about this theft and vandalism, you can call Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624, or Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they spoke to Dowling, and a K-9 deployed on scene allegedly alerted them to the...
Seemingly abandoned vehicle found, ends in meth arrest
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
In a release, OCSO officials stated their Special Investigations Section conducted the...
OCSO: Multiple suspects arrested in “Operation April Fools”
Authorities said they received a report about a single vessel boating accident on the...
One dead after boating accident in Jackson County
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on the lookout for a driver and vehicle after hitting and...
FHP: Searching for car and driver after hitting, killing pedestrian

Latest News

The WJHG news team is bringing home 17 Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists Awards.
WJHG comes away with 17 broadcast journalism awards
Get your tickets for a seminar on growing your own food at St. Andrews Episcopal Church.
Learn how to grow your own food with Edible Landscaping
Get your tickets for a seminar on growing your own food and support a new community garden.
Edible Landscaping Seminar and Community Garden Project
Sharky's Beachfront Restaurant hosted the annual Parrot Head Rendezvous event in Panama City...
Annual Parrot Head Rendezvous event attracts 600+ people