Jet ski crashes into boat in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least one person is injured after a jet ski crashed into a boat in the water near Panama City Beach, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials stated they received a report Sunday afternoon of a jet ski, with 2 people aboard, that crashed with a boat approximately 500 yards off the beach around Princess Condos or Regency Tower Condos. They said they were unsure of the exact location of the crash.

Authorities said they transported the injured people to EMS. FWC and Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are reportedly assisting with the investigation.

