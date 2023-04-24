Learn how to grow your own food with Edible Landscaping

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ever wanted to try your hand at growing at your own herbs or fruits and vegetables? Well now is your chance to get your questions answered at the Building a Food Forest and Edible Landscaping seminar.

Edible landscaper, Calvin Chester, will guide the audience through a presentation of everything you need to know to get started. Whether your garden is for a small apartment balcony or a spacious outdoor area, these useful tips and tricks will come in handy.

The event sponsored by Trader Dog takes place Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at St Andrews Episcopal located at1608 Baker Ct in Panama City. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the door.

All proceeds will be going to a new community garden in St Andrews. At the end of the seminar, participants can then walk over and check out the future food forest space and all the possibilities it holds.

