Liberty County Man arrested after standoff

A man was taken into custody after barricading himself in his home Saturday afternoon, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies.(LCSO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was taken into custody after barricading himself in his home Saturday afternoon, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies said they responded to a physical domestic disturbance at a residence off of Sellers Road.

Upon arriving, deputies reportedly made contact with the victims outside the residence. Authorities said suspect, Alan Cooper, barricaded himself inside the home and refused to obey law enforcement’s commands.

With the help of the Leon County SWAT team, after about 4 hours, authorities said Cooper surrendered and was taken into custody.

Cooper faces the following charges:

  • Domestic Battery by strangulation
  • Child Abuse without great harm
  • Child Neglect
  • Tampering with victim prevent communication to law enforcement officers.

