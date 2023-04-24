More clouds Monday, rain later this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday everyone!

Tonight will be fairly mild with cloudy skies helping to hold temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. A northeast breeze will pick up through the overnight hours as a cold front traverses the Panhandle. With fairly dry air in place, this front won’t be able to squeeze out any meaningful rainfall tonight or tomorrow, but you will certainly still see plenty of cloud cover as the front moves through. Highs on Monday only reach the mid-70s.

For Tuesday, we’ll turn a few degrees warmer and see the return of mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will warm to nearly 80 degrees with moisture gradually increasing as well. It’s possible we squeeze out a few showers along the sea breeze after 3 p.m., although the chance you see rain is only around 30%.

A wetter forecast period appears increasingly likely from Wednesday to Friday, with multiple rounds of rainfall possible along a series of upper-level disturbances. The most pertinent round of rainfall will be the period stretching from Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front, with a few strong to severe thunderstorms looking increasingly likely.

We’ll turn briefly drier Friday afternoon into Saturday, with scattered showers returning on Sunday along a cold front that will bring a noticeable cool-down to Northwest Florida.

