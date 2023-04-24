Naval base prepping for hurricane season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Everyone’s least favorite season is around the corner and local officials are starting to prepare.

June 1 kicks off hurricane season and the Naval Support Activity of Panama City started working with local responders today.

For the next two weeks, the naval support activity of Panama City will be conducting their annual HURREX training.

“These types of exercises help the Navy to prepare for hurricanes and tropical weather.” said the Emergency Management Officer of NSA of Panama City, Robert Smith. “But also gives them the opportunity to develop coordination with first responders.”

Officials say the best way to prepare for a hurricane is to develop a plan, build a kit, and be prepared. For more information, you can visit their website at NAS Panama City.

