Police: Florida DoorDash driver kidnapped, assaulted during delivery

Joseph Killins was arrested and charged, police said, after he was accused of kidnapping and...
Joseph Killins was arrested and charged, police said, after he was accused of kidnapping and assaulting a DoorDash driver.(WFTS via CNN Newsource)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Florida police arrested a 38-year-old man they say kidnapped and assaulted a DoorDash delivery driver.

Tampa Police say Joseph Killins was armed when he approached a DoorDash delivery driver while she was making a delivery last week.

He allegedly forced her to drive to a nearby apartment and sexually assaulted her in the vehicle.

Police say when Killins initially approached the driver, she had earphones in and was talking on the phone. Her family was able to track her because of that.

When they found her, police say Killins fired multiple times, hitting one person.

Killins reportedly ran away.

Both the driver and the shooting victim were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found and arrested Killins Friday night. He is charged with kidnapping and sexual battery.

DoorDash responded to the incident in a statement.

A spokesperson called the crime “heinous” and said the company is offering support to the woman.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they spoke to Dowling, and a K-9 deployed on scene allegedly alerted them to the...
Seemingly abandoned vehicle found, ends in meth arrest
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
In a release, OCSO officials stated their Special Investigations Section conducted the...
OCSO: Multiple suspects arrested in “Operation April Fools”
Authorities said they received a report about a single vessel boating accident on the...
One dead after boating accident in Jackson County
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on the lookout for a driver and vehicle after hitting and...
FHP: Searching for car and driver after hitting, killing pedestrian

Latest News

Get your tickets for a seminar on growing your own food at St. Andrews Episcopal Church.
Learn how to grow your own food with Edible Landscaping
Alexa Bartell died after a large rock was thrown at her car, police said. A memorial has grown...
Friends mourn woman killed in rock attack
Get your tickets for a seminar on growing your own food and support a new community garden.
Edible Landscaping Seminar and Community Garden Project
Alexa Bartell died after a large rock was thrown at her car, police said. A memorial has grown...
Friends remember woman killed in rock attack