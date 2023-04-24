WJHG comes away with 17 broadcast journalism awards
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The WJHG news team is bringing home 17 Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists Awards.
The awards were handed out at a ceremony in Orlando over the weekend.
The FABJ awards recognize journalists and television stations across the state.
The awards are a result of work from what is seen on camera every day to the crew behind the scenes.
Thank you for allowing us to tell your stories in a community we all value here at Newschannel 7.
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.