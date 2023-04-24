WJHG comes away with 17 broadcast journalism awards

The WJHG news team is bringing home 17 Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists Awards.
The WJHG news team is bringing home 17 Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists Awards.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The WJHG news team is bringing home 17 Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists Awards.

The awards were handed out at a ceremony in Orlando over the weekend.

The FABJ awards recognize journalists and television stations across the state.

The awards are a result of work from what is seen on camera every day to the crew behind the scenes.

Thank you for allowing us to tell your stories in a community we all value here at Newschannel 7.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they spoke to Dowling, and a K-9 deployed on scene allegedly alerted them to the...
Seemingly abandoned vehicle found, ends in meth arrest
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
In a release, OCSO officials stated their Special Investigations Section conducted the...
OCSO: Multiple suspects arrested in “Operation April Fools”
Authorities said they received a report about a single vessel boating accident on the...
One dead after boating accident in Jackson County
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on the lookout for a driver and vehicle after hitting and...
FHP: Searching for car and driver after hitting, killing pedestrian

Latest News

Get your tickets for a seminar on growing your own food at St. Andrews Episcopal Church.
Learn how to grow your own food with Edible Landscaping
Get your tickets for a seminar on growing your own food and support a new community garden.
Edible Landscaping Seminar and Community Garden Project
Sharky's Beachfront Restaurant hosted the annual Parrot Head Rendezvous event in Panama City...
Annual Parrot Head Rendezvous event attracts 600+ people
GYMNASTS
GYMNASTS