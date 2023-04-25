3rd Annual Golf Fundraiser for Warrior Beach Retreat

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get golfing for a good cause!

Registration is now open for the 3rd Annual Golf Fundraiser sponsored by Indus Technology.

To register a single player or team visit Indus Technology’s website here. Sponsorships are available as well.

All proceeds from the event go to Warrior Beach Retreat. Supporting wounded veterans, Warrior Beach Retreat Foundation understands the difficult challenges that members and their families face after combat trauma. They are dedicated to helping members and their loved ones reconnect, refuel, and regain a new ‘normal’ for their well-being and a stronger recovery.

