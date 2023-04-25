Alabama man convicted of murder for 2020 Jackson County shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man accused of shooting a person in Jackson County in 2020 has been convicted of murder in Mariana Monday.

Trayvon Leon Dorsey, 21, of Dothan, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, State Attorney Larry Basford announced.

Dorsey reportedly pled no contest to Second Degree Murder with a Firearm and was found guilty by Circuit Court Judge Ana Maria Garcia. Officials said Judge Garcia accepted the plea agreement of 30 years in prison with the first 25 years being minimum-mandatory.

Reports said Dorsey was supposed to be buying marijuana from the victim, but shot the victim twice when something went wrong during the alleged drug deal in the restroom of a local fast-food business on November 21, 2020.

Graceville Police reportedly found counterfeit bills in the victim’s possession, in the car the defendant fled in, and in his home; where they also reportedly found the .38-caliber pistol used in the shooting.

Based on witnesses and video evidence, officials said the state’s theory pointed toward the defendant using counterfeit money to try to pay for the drugs, the victim noticing the bills were not real as the defendant started to leave, and the defendant reacting by turning back and shooting the victim twice.

Prosecutors reportedly said the evidence gathered by Graceville Police, former State Attorney’s Office Investigator Jeremy Pelfrey, and witnesses showed that a co-defendant helped set up a marijuana purchase between the victim and the defendant, who did not know each other.

Reports state the victim and friends arrived at the business, with the victim and defendant heading to the restroom for the drug deal. Officials said the evidence showed that as they left the restroom, the victim appeared to say something to the defendant, who turned around and shot them twice before fleeing in a car driven by the co-defendant.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.