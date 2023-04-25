Celebrate the summer on stage at Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s summer camps

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling everyone from mini players to theatre enthusiasts! Celebrate the summer on stage at one of the many summer camps the Emerald Coast Theatre Company has to offer.

With a wide variety of options to choose from, campers can dance, sing, act, or be behind the scenes in one or more of these fantastic summer camps.

As well as the Emerald Coast Theatre Company in Grand Boulevard in Miramar Beach, a few camp locations also include Seaside, Panama City, and Defuniak Springs.

For more information on the details of each camp and registration, visit Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s website here.

Celebrate summer on the stage at one of Emerald Coast Theatre Company's many summer camp...
Emerald Coast Theatre Company Summer Camp Registration
