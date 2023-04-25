Coast Guard searching for missing boaters

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boat with two people onboard.

Chief Tom Simonds from U.S. Coast Guard Panama City said they received a report of a boat taking on water on Monday near Port St. Joe and St. Joseph’s Island. Officials say radio and cell communications were lost as the 59-foot boat was coming back into port.

The Coast Guard, along with Florida Fish and Wildlife, have been searching since Monday night. They are conducting water searches, as well as shoreline searches. They also had crews searching by aircraft Monday evening, but there has been no sign of the missing boat.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.