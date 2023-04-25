FSU Panama City plans to open new collegiate school

FSU Panama City generic
FSU Panama City generic(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Paying for college can be hard. However, a local university is working to help before students even graduate from high school.

FSU Panama City plans to open its collegiate high school in August.

“We’re able to introduce dual-enrolled classes for our students much earlier than other schools historically and traditionally in our area,” Director of The Collegiate School at FSU Panama City Debbi Whitaker said.

The developmental research charter school will be for students in grades 9-12. They’ll be able to earn college credits while also meeting the state’s educational requirements to graduate high school.

“We will have student-success teams that will meet individually with students and with their families alongside a high school guidance counselor and a college advisor,” Whitaker said.

Students won’t just study on the University’s campus. Whitaker said they’re leasing a portion of the Northstar Church in Panama City.

The director also tells NewsChannel 7 the charter school will also help families moving to the area.

“We also know that the F-35 squadrons that are coming in as well as the rebuild of Tyndall is going to bring hundreds of new students in our area,” Whitaker said.

School officials said the charter school will help broaden students’ educational opportunities. It will also be affordable.

“Right now, statistics show that a little above 25 percent of Bay County residents have a post-secondary or a college degree,” Whitaker said. “We want to see that percentage increase. It’s free. It’s not a private school. There are no student registration fees or anything like that.”

NewsChannel 7 was told The Collegiate School at FSU Panama City will tack on a high school grade each year. It plans to welcome 125 high school freshmen this fall. The next batch of students will be sophomores. School officials will finalize a permanent location for the charter school in the future.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they spoke to Dowling, and a K-9 deployed on scene allegedly alerted them to the...
Seemingly abandoned vehicle found, ends in meth arrest
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
In a release, OCSO officials stated their Special Investigations Section conducted the...
OCSO: Multiple suspects arrested in “Operation April Fools”
Authorities said they received a report about a single vessel boating accident on the...
One dead after boating accident in Jackson County
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore

Latest News

Local author discusses her latest publication.
Local author discusses her latest publication
The defendant reportedly shot the victim during a drug deal gone wrong.
Alabama man convicted of murder for 2020 Jackson County shooting
Rain chances increase later this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Rain chances increase later this week.
Monday Evening Forecast