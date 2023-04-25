FSU Panama City plans to open new collegiate school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Paying for college can be hard. However, a local university is working to help before students even graduate from high school.

FSU Panama City plans to open its collegiate high school in August.

“We’re able to introduce dual-enrolled classes for our students much earlier than other schools historically and traditionally in our area,” Director of The Collegiate School at FSU Panama City Debbi Whitaker said.

The developmental research charter school will be for students in grades 9-12. They’ll be able to earn college credits while also meeting the state’s educational requirements to graduate high school.

“We will have student-success teams that will meet individually with students and with their families alongside a high school guidance counselor and a college advisor,” Whitaker said.

Students won’t just study on the University’s campus. Whitaker said they’re leasing a portion of the Northstar Church in Panama City.

The director also tells NewsChannel 7 the charter school will also help families moving to the area.

“We also know that the F-35 squadrons that are coming in as well as the rebuild of Tyndall is going to bring hundreds of new students in our area,” Whitaker said.

School officials said the charter school will help broaden students’ educational opportunities. It will also be affordable.

“Right now, statistics show that a little above 25 percent of Bay County residents have a post-secondary or a college degree,” Whitaker said. “We want to see that percentage increase. It’s free. It’s not a private school. There are no student registration fees or anything like that.”

NewsChannel 7 was told The Collegiate School at FSU Panama City will tack on a high school grade each year. It plans to welcome 125 high school freshmen this fall. The next batch of students will be sophomores. School officials will finalize a permanent location for the charter school in the future.

