Humidity is back on the rise leading to some changes for NWFL

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few clouds wrapping up in the tri-state and no rain. We’ll get the day started with plenty of sunshine and see clouds gradually increase into the afternoon where a stray shower could pop up.

Otherwise, it’s pleasantly cool out the door this morning. We’re waking up in the cooler 50s inland to near 60 on the coast. Those susceptible to feeling chilly will want the jackets before 8 or 9am.

We’ll see plenty of warmth ahead for the midday and afternoon. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s for lunch and highs today reach the 80s away from the beaches.

With a bit of a southerly wind arriving in the afternoon, some moisture will return from the Gulf, and the afternoon heat in combination with a stalled out front will create lift to pop up a stray shower or two. However, you’ll be the lucky one if you happen to catch it as it’ll be small and brief in nature at a 10-20% chance. I’ll be looking around Northern Bay County, Hwy20, and south near Wewa for an area to see that stray shower this afternoon.

The front never really leaves the Northern Gulf Coast over the next several days. The front gets repurposed into a warm front on Wednesday with another chance for a few afternoon scattered showers or thunderstorms. Eventually another low develops off this front and moves through with a likely batch of rain for Thursday. Skies will gradually clear out after a few morning showers on Friday from this system.

We’re even tracking another front to move through sometime over the weekend. Timing for the weekend front won’t become clear until later this week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies turn partly sunny by the mid to late afternoon. Highs today top out in the upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances on the rise into the midweek, culminating on Thursday.

